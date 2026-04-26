Microsoft adds GPT-5.5 to Copilot tools to reduce mistakes

Copilot adds model selection and agents

With GPT-5.5 on board, you can now pick the right AI model for your task: use a speedy one for quick brainstorming or switch to a more advanced option when things get tricky.

Microsoft 365 Copilot gets better at handling company data for reports and spreadsheets, while developers can build custom AI agents using different models together in one workflow.

The goal: make sure the tech actually keeps up with what you want to do, so work feels less like work.