Microsoft adds GPT-5.5 to Copilot tools to reduce mistakes
Microsoft just leveled up its Copilot ecosystem by adding GPT-5.5 to popular tools like GitHub Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Studio, and Azure AI Foundry.
This update is all about helping users get complex tasks done with fewer mistakes, whether you're coding or working on documents.
Copilot adds model selection and agents
With GPT-5.5 on board, you can now pick the right AI model for your task: use a speedy one for quick brainstorming or switch to a more advanced option when things get tricky.
Microsoft 365 Copilot gets better at handling company data for reports and spreadsheets, while developers can build custom AI agents using different models together in one workflow.
The goal: make sure the tech actually keeps up with what you want to do, so work feels less like work.