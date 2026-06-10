Microsoft AI boss Mustafa Suleyman says AI will automate tasks

Mustafa Suleyman distinguishes tasks from jobs

Suleyman's clearing up confusion from earlier headlines that suggested AI would wipe out white-collar jobs soon.

He stressed there's a big difference between automating tasks and replacing roles: "So that does not mean jobs ... Jobs and roles are the broader category, and tasks are the components of that."

Bottom line? AI is here to help with repetitive chores so you can focus on the more interesting parts of your work, not make you obsolete.