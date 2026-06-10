Microsoft AI boss Mustafa Suleyman says AI will automate tasks
Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI boss, wants everyone to know: AI isn't coming for your whole job.
On a recent podcast, he explained that AI is meant to handle boring stuff (think auto-sending emails or building presentations), not replace people entirely.
As he put it, "Sending an email, having a conversation with a colleague, putting together a PowerPoint — sub-tasks will increasingly become digitized, automated, and we can basically generate more and more of them," making work smoother and faster.
Mustafa Suleyman distinguishes tasks from jobs
Suleyman's clearing up confusion from earlier headlines that suggested AI would wipe out white-collar jobs soon.
He stressed there's a big difference between automating tasks and replacing roles: "So that does not mean jobs ... Jobs and roles are the broader category, and tasks are the components of that."
Bottom line? AI is here to help with repetitive chores so you can focus on the more interesting parts of your work, not make you obsolete.