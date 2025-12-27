How Microsoft and Google are navigating the AI memory crisis

The ongoing global race to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is facing a major hurdle: a shortage of memory. According to industry analysts, the demand for high-bandwidth memory and advanced DRAM used in AI accelerators and data center servers has skyrocketed. This has led tech giants like Google to take extreme measures, including firing procurement executives over their failure to secure additional memory supply, while Microsoft faces similar tensions.

Strategic moves Procurement executives dispatched to South Korea A report from Citrini Research reveals that procurement executives from Microsoft and Google have been sent to South Korea. Their mission? To secure more memory capacity from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Failure to do so could result in dismissal for Google executives, highlighting the seriousness of the situation for these tech giants.

Consequences Google's executives face dismissal over memory supply The report further states that Google has already fired some of its procurement executives for failing to secure additional memory supply. This happened after the demand for its AI accelerators outstripped internal forecasts. When Google tried to negotiate more high-bandwidth memory from SK Hynix and Micron, it was reportedly told that no extra capacity was available under any terms.

Negotiation challenges Microsoft's negotiations with SK Hynix also hit roadblocks Microsoft has faced similar challenges in its negotiations with SK Hynix. The company's executives reportedly walked out of a meeting after being told that their demands couldn't be met. Industry insiders say that the negotiations have become so aggressive that some tech firms are placing open-ended orders, asking suppliers to deliver as much volume as possible regardless of price.

Shift Memory shortage reshapes procurement strategies The memory shortage has also changed how Big Tech companies approach procurement. Traditionally, this was handled by the teams based in Silicon Valley or Seattle. But now, firms are hiring procurement managers with engineering backgrounds and placing them in Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. The idea is to combine technical coordination and commercial negotiation into one role while keeping a constant presence near suppliers.