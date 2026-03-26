Microsoft Copilot can now finish your tasks for you
Technology
Microsoft just rolled out a Copilot Tasks update, so now the AI can actually finish jobs you assign: no step-by-step instructions needed.
Whether you're on desktop, mobile, or texting via SMS, just tell Copilot what needs doing and it'll ping you when it's done.
It can draft replies and even unsubscribe from newsletters
The new features let Copilot sort your emails, flag urgent stuff, draft replies, and even unsubscribe from annoying newsletters.
It can track apartment listings, set up calls, and turn emails into slick presentations with charts.
If you're job hunting, it'll watch for openings and help build custom CVs and cover letters.
Just make sure your app is updated to get all the perks on mobile.