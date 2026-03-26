Microsoft Copilot can now finish your tasks for you

It can draft replies and even unsubscribe from newsletters

The new features let Copilot sort your emails, flag urgent stuff, draft replies, and even unsubscribe from annoying newsletters.

It can track apartment listings, set up calls, and turn emails into slick presentations with charts.

If you're job hunting, it'll watch for openings and help build custom CVs and cover letters.

Just make sure your app is updated to get all the perks on mobile.