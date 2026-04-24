Microsoft drops 'Microsoft Gaming' label, Asha Sharma announces Xbox rename
Technology
Microsoft is officially switching its gaming division's name back to Xbox, dropping the "Microsoft Gaming" label it picked up in 2022 during the Activision Blizzard deal.
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced the change on April 23, 2026, saying it's all about putting fans and the iconic brand front and center again.
Asha Sharma unveils Xbox branding
Sharma wants to make sure everyone knows it's "Xbox needs to be our identity,".
She's also rolling out a fresh look: think new slogans like "great games" and "future of play" around the office, plus a sleek glass-effect logo.
Asha Sharma reversed a prior decision to add future Call of Duty titles to Xbox Game Pass after some debate.
All these changes are leading up to a big Xbox showcase coming in June.