Microsoft drops 'Microsoft Gaming' label, Asha Sharma announces Xbox rename

Asha Sharma unveils Xbox branding

Sharma wants to make sure everyone knows it's "Xbox needs to be our identity,".

She's also rolling out a fresh look: think new slogans like "great games" and "future of play" around the office, plus a sleek glass-effect logo.

Asha Sharma reversed a prior decision to add future Call of Duty titles to Xbox Game Pass after some debate.

All these changes are leading up to a big Xbox showcase coming in June.