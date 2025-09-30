Microsoft Excel, Word now let you chat to edit sheets, docs Technology Sep 30, 2025

Microsoft just rolled out Agent Mode for Excel and Word, letting you create and edit docs or spreadsheets using plain English.

Plus, the new Office Agent in Copilot chat can whip up PowerPoint slides and Word files automatically.

These AI tools are live now for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Personal, and Family subscribers in the US (web only for now—desktop is on the way).