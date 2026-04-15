Why Microsoft has raised prices of its Surface devices

Microsoft has announced a significant price increase for its entire range of Surface PCs, including midrange and flagship models. The price hike comes as the tech giant grapples with RAM supply constraints affecting the industry. The entry-level model in the midrange category now starts at over $1,000 in the US, while flagships begin at $1,500, $500 more than their original launch prices in 2024.

Price surge Flagship devices see $500 increase The flagship Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11, which were launched in 2024, now start at $1,499 for a Snapdragon X Plus processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. This is a $500 increase from their launch price. Other models in Microsoft's lineup have also seen similar price hikes such as the Surface Laptop (13.8-inch) and Surface Pro (13-inch).

Pricing comparison Midrange models now cost more than flagships did in 2024 Interestingly, Microsoft's midrange devices now cost more than what the flagships did at their launch. For instance, the entry-level model in this category was priced at $899 but now starts at $1,149. Even high-end models have become costlier with a top-end Surface Laptop (15-inch) with Snapdragon X Elite chip, 64GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage costing an eye-watering $3,649.

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