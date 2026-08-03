Xbox prices surge across EU and UK
What's the story
Microsoft has announced a significant price hike for its Xbox consoles in the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK). The increase sees prices go up by as much as €200 or £170 depending on the model. The 1TB Xbox Series X with a disk drive will see its price rise by over 30%, from £499.99 / €599.99 to £669.99 / €799.99, respectively.
Price jump
512GB Xbox Series S will cost £429.99 / €499.99
The 512GB Xbox Series S will see an even bigger price hike of over 43%.
Its cost will go up from £299.99 / €349.99 to £429.99 / €499.99, respectively.
This is the third round of price increases since May 2025, and it comes amid rising RAM and storage costs due to demand from the AI industry.
Model adjustments
Price jump for other models as well
The price hike isn't limited to just one model. The 1TB Xbox Series S will now cost €599.99 / £519.99, up from its previous price of €399.99 / £349.99.
Meanwhile, the digital version of the 1TB Xbox Series X has also seen a price jump from €549.99 / £449.99 to €749.99 / £619.99 for EU and UK markets, respectively.
Price comparison
The highest-end Xbox model now costs $300 more
The highest-end Xbox model now costs $300 more than its launch price of $499.99 in 2020. The company is also retiring the 2TB model due to the storage crunch.
These changes come as part of Microsoft's ongoing strategy to adjust its console prices amid changing market conditions and rising production costs.