Microsoft introduces disconnected versions of its cloud services
Microsoft just dropped three new tools for its sovereign cloud, aimed at governments and industries that need to keep things super secure—even when totally offline.
The highlights: Azure Local disconnected operations, Microsoft 365 Local disconnected, and Foundry Local with powerful AI support.
Basically, they're making sure critical systems and productivity apps can run smoothly in air-gapped or no-internet zones.
Now, organizations can use familiar tools like Exchange, SharePoint, and Skype for Business entirely within their own networks—no outside connection needed.
Plus, Foundry Local lets them run advanced AI models on NVIDIA GPUs right on-site.
The whole setup is built to keep data safe and operations running without missing a beat, whether you're online or completely off the grid.