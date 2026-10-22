Microsoft introduces pay-as-you-go model for Xbox Cloud Gaming
What's the story
Microsoft has announced a new pay-as-you-go model for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, starting at $3.99 for 10 hours of playtime. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to make cloud gaming more accessible by eliminating the need for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The new pricing structure will be available in bundles, with each pack offering ad-free cloud gaming, reduced wait times, and better streaming quality.
Cost breakdown
New pricing structure offers bundles of gaming hours
The introductory pricing bundles for Xbox Cloud Gaming are as follows: 10 hours for $3.99, 25 hours for $7.99, and 50 hours for $11.99.
These bundles aren't monthly subscriptions but one-time purchases that remain valid until all hours are consumed.
The new model also promises ad-free cloud gaming, shorter wait times, and higher-quality streaming to enhance user experience on the platform.
Game access
Microsoft's Grand Theft Auto VI streaming rights
The introduction of the pay-as-you-go Xbox Cloud Gaming model comes just ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.
Microsoft has secured streaming rights for this game, but it remains unclear if access will be limited to Xbox consoles only.
Notably, Xbox chief strategy officer Matthew Ball has confirmed that Microsoft won't stream Grand Theft Auto VI to PCs, possibly limiting its availability on web browsers and apps that typically support Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Additional feature
Testing a free, ad-supported cloud gaming service for Xbox Insiders
Along with the pay-as-you-go model, Microsoft is also testing a free, ad-supported cloud gaming service for Xbox Insiders.
This feature lets users stream games they already own without needing a Game Pass subscription.
However, these free streaming sessions are limited to one hour each and only cover games that the user already owns.