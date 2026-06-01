Microsoft's most powerful laptop runs on NVIDIA's first PC chip

Microsoft has unveiled its latest flagship device, the Surface Laptop Ultra. The laptop is powered by NVIDIA 's new RTX Spark chip, which was announced during the Computex 2026 event. This marks a major step in Microsoft's collaboration with NVIDIA to redefine personal computing experiences through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Specifications Microsoft's most powerful laptop yet The Surface Laptop Ultra is touted as Microsoft's most powerful laptop yet. It packs NVIDIA's RTX Spark chip, a variant of the DGX Spark mini-PC optimized for Windows 11. The device can deliver up to 20 CPU cores and 6,144 GPU cores, with AI compute and graphics performance comparable to an RTX 5070 laptop GPU.

Advanced features Up to 128GB of RAM The Surface Laptop Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM as unified memory. This innovative feature lets the RAM be shared between the CPU and GPU depending on the workload, making it ideal for heavy multitasking, local AI models, and long compile cycles. The device also has a dual-fan cooling setup for efficient heat dissipation.

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AI integration Agentic AI capabilities The RTX Spark chip also focuses on agentic AI, allowing users to run up to 120-billion parameter AI models locally. The device supports running AI agents on NVIDIA's OpenShell platform with new security measures. This makes the Surface Laptop Ultra a powerful tool for developers and tech enthusiasts who want to explore advanced artificial intelligence applications.

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Design details Mini-LED touchscreen display The Surface Laptop Ultra features a 15-inch mini-LED touchscreen with a pixel density of 262ppi and peak HDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits. It is the brightest Surface display yet. The device weighs under 2.04kg and comes in Platinum and Nightfall finishes, adding to its premium look and feel.