Microsoft's $2.5B initiative puts AI engineers inside customer businesses
What's the story
Microsoft has announced the launch of a new initiative, "The Microsoft Frontier Company," with an investment of $2.5 billion. The move is part of a growing trend in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), where tech companies are embedding their engineers within client organizations to develop and manage AI systems. The practice, known as forward-deployed engineering, involves sending technical employees directly into customer operations for on-site design, deployment, and operation of these systems.
Leadership
Rodrigo Kede Lima will lead the new initiative
The new initiative will be headed by Rodrigo Kede Lima, a veteran Microsoft sales and enterprise leader. He was most recently the president of Microsoft Asia. The company has said that more than 6,000 industry, engineering and AI professionals will come together for this initiative. They will mainly come from Microsoft's existing engineering and forward-deployed teams.
Growth strategy
Microsoft hasn't clarified if the investment is new spending
The new organization will grow through a mix of internal talent and external hiring across engineering, AI, and industry roles. However, Microsoft has not clarified if the $2.5 billion investment is new spending or repurposed from existing budgets. The company also hasn't detailed what this new organization means for its existing consulting and services units.
Strategy shift
AI providers embedding their engineers within client organizations
The move comes as AI providers look to embed their engineers within client organizations. This is done to identify where AI can help and then integrate it into their operations. "Having the model alone doesn't change your workflows or how you operate," Marc Nachmann, Goldman Sachs's global head of asset and wealth management, said in an interview with CNBC about the Anthropic partnership.
Assurance
Microsoft pitches privacy and trust as a major selling point
Microsoft is pitching privacy and trust as a major selling point for its new initiative. The company has promised that a customer's data and hard-won knowledge will stay theirs alone. It also guarantees choice, allowing customers to run any AI model that fits the job from OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, or open-source providers. This way they won't be locked into using one specific model.