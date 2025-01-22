Why Microsoft has ended exclusive cloud partnership with OpenAI
What's the story
Microsoft has ended its exclusive partnership with OpenAI as the sole provider of data center infrastructure.
The development comes just as OpenAI announced Stargate, a new $500 billion AI infrastructure deal with SoftBank, Oracle, and others.
However, despite the change, Microsoft will still maintain a "right of first refusal" on new OpenAI cloud computing capacity.
Strategic shift
Microsoft's new agreement with OpenAI
The new deal between Microsoft and OpenAI gives the tech giant the first option to host OpenAI's AI workloads in the cloud.
But, if Microsoft fails to fulfill these requirements, OpenAI now has the option to approach a rival cloud provider.
Microsoft revealed this strategic shift in a blog post, saying, "OpenAI recently made a new, large Azure commitment that will continue to support all OpenAI products as well as training."
Capacity constraints
OpenAI's capacity challenges and Microsoft's support
OpenAI has previously cited insufficient compute as a reason for product delays, with compute capacity becoming a contentious issue between the AI firm and Microsoft.
Now, in response to these challenges, the latter has approved OpenAI's request to build additional capacity, primarily for research and training of models.
This move is seen as an effort by Microsoft to continue supporting OpenAI amidst growing demands.
Future prospects
OpenAI's ambitious plans and Microsoft's continued partnership
The announcement comes as OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle have parterned to create a network of AI data centers in the US called Stargate.
Microsoft, Arm, and NVIDIA are also tech partners in the project that aims to bolster America's standing in the AI space.
Although their relationship has changed, Microsoft has assured that the key elements of its long-term partnership with OpenAI will remain intact through 2030.
This includes access to OpenAI's IP, revenue-sharing agreements, and exclusivity on OpenAI's APIs.
Agreement terms
OpenAI's potential AGI development and its implications
Under the current deal between Microsoft and OpenAI, Microsoft would lose access to the company's technology if OpenAI creates AI systems that generate at least $100 billion in profits.
However, reports indicate that OpenAI may be looking to nullify this deal to get more funding from Microsoft.
Regardless of these changes, the OpenAI API remains exclusive to Azure and also through the Azure OpenAI Service.