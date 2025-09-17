Shankar-Prasoon pay musical tribute to PM Modi on birthday: Watch

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's 75th birthday, celebrated singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi have paid a musical tribute. The duo has released a patriotic anthem titled Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera , which was unveiled by T-Series. The song is a heartfelt homage to PM Modi's vision and dedication toward India's growth.

Anthem details Who all have worked on the song? The patriotic track has been composed and sung by Mahadevan, with powerful lyrics penned by Joshi. The music arrangement was done by Souumil Shringarpure, while the recording, mixing, and mastering were handled by Ameya Mategaonkar at Lambodara Studios. The music video for the anthem features stunning visuals of the Indian flag waving against scenic backdrops of majestic mountains and a peacock dancing in nature.

Musical tribute Lyrics of 'Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera' The lyrics of Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera capture the essence of national pride. The song begins with the lines, "Aaj kisi nai neel gagan par phir se surya sajaya hai, yugo yugo baad desh ka samvidhan lehraya hai." The video also features powerful clips of PM Modi in action, including hoisting the flag and engaging with citizens.