'Saiyaara': Fan names star after Ahaan, Aneet's blockbuster

The 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara has received a unique tribute from a fan. The film's lead actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, were left speechless when a fan page named a star after their hit movie. The gesture was shared on Instagram by Ahneetx , who posted an image of the star's location in the sky along with a heartfelt message.

Fan tribute 'Some love stories deserve to be remembered forever...' The Instagram post read, "Some love stories deserve to be remembered forever, not just on screen but in the universe itself." "That's why, as a gift for our fandom, I've named a star Saiyaara - so #Ahneet shines endlessly in the sky forever and ever and ever." "All thanks to my frnds who gave me this idea and this is the best thing I could do for all our saiyaara paglus - WE GOT OUR OWN SAIYAARA STAR NOW."

Actor response Panday, Padda react to the heartfelt gesture Both Panday and Padda expressed their gratitude for the unique gesture. Panday wrote in the comments, "The real star is you. Thank you for shining so brightly." While Padda said, "Seeing this now feels like the film found its place in the universe...this is magical beyond measure, thank you truly." "Sometimes I think the film ended. Then you do something like this and I realize stories don't end, they just find new skies."