Microsoft is pulling Copilot from smart TVs
What's the story
Microsoft has reportedly decided to discontinue Copilot support for all smart TVs. The news was reported by Windows Central, after a notification appeared on an LG TV powered by webOS. The message read, "Microsoft has recently decided to end support for Copilot functionality on all TVs, including the Copilot-enabled feature available on our LG TVs." It further clarified that the feature would be discontinued sometime this year but didn't give an exact date.
Feature evolution
The feature was mainly used as an interactive AI companion
The decision to end Copilot support comes nearly two years after LG and Samsung announced the integration of Microsoft's AI assistant into their smart TVs at CES 2025.
The feature was mainly used as an interactive AI companion, allowing users to ask questions about what they were watching or get recommendations for shows and movies.
However, earlier this year, Microsoft launched a new "super app" for Copilot that combined various AI capabilities into one interface.
User feedback
Controversy over unremovable shortcut last year
Last December, LG faced backlash after an update to webOS added an unremovable Microsoft Copilot shortcut to their TVs.
The shortcut launched the AI assistant's web app in a browser, leading many users to voice their concerns online about its unsolicited addition.
Despite the controversy, LG chose to let users delete the shortcut after receiving widespread complaints from its customers.