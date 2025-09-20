Microsoft is raising prices of Xbox Series X/S consoles Technology Sep 20, 2025

Heads up, gamers: starting October 3, Microsoft is bumping up prices for Xbox Series X and S consoles in the US.

The Series X will now cost $649.99 (up from $599.99), and the Series S goes to $399.99 (previously $379.99).

Microsoft says it's because of "changes in the macroeconomic environment," but if you're outside the US or just looking for accessories like controllers or headsets, those prices aren't changing.