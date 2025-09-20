Microsoft is raising prices of Xbox Series X/S consoles
Heads up, gamers: starting October 3, Microsoft is bumping up prices for Xbox Series X and S consoles in the US.
The Series X will now cost $649.99 (up from $599.99), and the Series S goes to $399.99 (previously $379.99).
Microsoft says it's because of "changes in the macroeconomic environment," but if you're outside the US or just looking for accessories like controllers or headsets, those prices aren't changing.
Special editions will also see a price bump
Special editions are also affected—the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black jumps to $799.99 from $729.99, and the Series S 1TB rises to $449.99 from $429.99.
Meanwhile, Microsoft had actually rolled back planned holiday price increases for some first-party Xbox games just a couple of months ago in July 2025, so at least there's a bit of good news on that front.