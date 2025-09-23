Microsoft launches program to test experimental AI features for Windows

Program details

Windows AI Labs aims to gather user feedback on features

The Windows AI Labs program is designed to give users a sneak peek at new AI features coming to Windows. "The Windows AI Lab is a pilot acceleration program for validating novel AI feature ideas in Windows," Mike Harsh, Partner Director of Product Management at Microsoft, told The Verge. He added that the program's main goal is to get quick customer feedback on things like how usable these features are and whether there's interest in them.