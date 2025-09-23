Google Play Store gets a new 'You' tab

Other updates include AI tips in games

Search is now smarter too, with enhancements to the Apps tab and AI-powered Guided Search.

Gamers get a boost: Play Games now has a hub for achievements and community features, plus you can track your stats across devices with a gamer profile. And starting October 10-23 this year, Play Games Leagues kicks off with Subway Surfers for some friendly competition.

There's also a new Sidekick feature that gives in-game AI tips without breaking your flow.

These updates are rolling out this week in select markets—with privacy staying front and center.