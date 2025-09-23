Google Play Store gets a new 'You' tab
Google is rolling out some big changes to the Play Store, many powered by AI to make things more personal and easier to use.
The new "You" tab puts your subscriptions, recommendations, rewards, and stats in one spot—so you can find what you want faster without endless scrolling.
Other updates include AI tips in games
Search is now smarter too, with enhancements to the Apps tab and AI-powered Guided Search.
Gamers get a boost: Play Games now has a hub for achievements and community features, plus you can track your stats across devices with a gamer profile. And starting October 10-23 this year, Play Games Leagues kicks off with Subway Surfers for some friendly competition.
There's also a new Sidekick feature that gives in-game AI tips without breaking your flow.
These updates are rolling out this week in select markets—with privacy staying front and center.