ChatGPT's new suicide prevention measures are being mocked
OpenAI just rolled out a safety-focused update to ChatGPT, but it's not landing well with everyone.
Users have taken to Reddit to share stories about the chatbot giving weird or even inappropriate answers—one person said it bizarrely claimed they were dying.
These complaints started popping up after OpenAI made changes following reports of user suicides, including a tragic case involving a 16-year-old and a lawsuit from their family.
Users say the bot is overly cautious now
The new update adds stricter controls for underage users, like special modes and alerts for distress, plus more parental oversight.
While these are meant to keep people safe, many users now find ChatGPT less reliable or overly cautious.
Even though OpenAI says the bot makes fewer mistakes now, plenty of users aren't convinced—and some are already looking at other options.