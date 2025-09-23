ChatGPT's new suicide prevention measures are being mocked Technology Sep 23, 2025

OpenAI just rolled out a safety-focused update to ChatGPT, but it's not landing well with everyone.

Users have taken to Reddit to share stories about the chatbot giving weird or even inappropriate answers—one person said it bizarrely claimed they were dying.

These complaints started popping up after OpenAI made changes following reports of user suicides, including a tragic case involving a 16-year-old and a lawsuit from their family.