Microsoft launches AI skills training for teachers in India Technology Feb 21, 2026

Microsoft just launched "Elevate for Educators" in India, aiming to train two million teachers across 200,000 schools by 2030.

This is the first time the program is coming to Asia, and it's a big team effort with CBSE, NCERT, AICTE, and state education bodies.

The goal? To help eight million students get up to speed with AI skills.