Microsoft launches AI skills training for teachers in India
Microsoft just launched "Elevate for Educators" in India, aiming to train two million teachers across 200,000 schools by 2030.
This is the first time the program is coming to Asia, and it's a big team effort with CBSE, NCERT, AICTE, and state education bodies.
The goal? To help eight million students get up to speed with AI skills.
What's in the Elevate for Educators program?
The initiative brings three main things: new credentials based on a national AI Literacy Framework; a supportive peer community for teachers; and hands-on resources like AI Ambassadors and Educator Academies at 25,000 institutions.
Elevate's professional development is available globally and in more than 13 languages through the AI Skills Navigator.
The initiative will also align with DIKSHA and the Skill India Digital Hub.
The Elevate for Educators Credential (with ISTE+ASCD) ties into global standards.
Fun fact: the program is set to be scaled across all 75 CM SHRI schools in Delhi, with initial training launched at a subset of schools.
If you're into tech or teaching, this could be a game-changer.