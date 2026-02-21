Microsoft to train 2M Indian teachers in AI by 2030

Microsoft has launched a major initiative in India to train teachers in artificial intelligence (AI). The program, called "Elevate for Educators," aims to skill two million teachers and reach 200,000 schools by 2030. The effort will integrate AI literacy and computational thinking into the curriculum. India is the first Asian country to receive this program from Microsoft.

Launch Initiative launched at CM SHRI school in New Delhi The "Elevate for Educators" initiative was launched by Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith during his visit to a CM SHRI school in New Delhi. The program will be scaled across all 75 CM SHRI schools in the capital. "As AI becomes part of everyday learning, we want to ensure it strengthens education, preserves human judgment, and earns the trust of educators and learners," Smith said at the launch event.

Program details Embedding AI literacy into education The initiative is designed to embed AI literacy, computational thinking, and responsible technology usage into everyday teaching and learning. It supports India's ambition to become an AI-first nation, while ensuring that AI adoption remains trusted, inclusive, and human-centered. The program will be delivered in partnership with several national educational bodies such as CBSE, NCERT, and AICTE among others.

