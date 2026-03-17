Microsoft merges Copilot teams, appoints new lead
Microsoft just combined its Copilot AI teams (both for businesses and regular users) into one big group. The goal? To make Copilot smarter, more useful, and easier for everyone to use.
Jacob Andreou, who has served as corporate vice president of Product and Growth at Microsoft AI since last year, is now leading the charge for all things Copilot.
Unified teams for a smoother experience
By unifying consumer and commercial Copilot teams and appointing Jacob Andreou to lead the Copilot experience, Microsoft aims to speed improvements and give users a smoother experience across work and home.
It's all about making the assistant feel less scattered and more helpful.
Andreou's tech journey and Copilot vision
Before joining Microsoft AI as vice president of product and growth last year, Andreou was a senior vice president at Snap Inc. (the Snapchat folks).
Now he will lead the Copilot experience across both consumer and commercial efforts.
His background in tech and product growth is expected to help take Copilot to the next level.