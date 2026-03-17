Microsoft merges Copilot teams, appoints new lead Technology Mar 17, 2026

Microsoft just combined its Copilot AI teams (both for businesses and regular users) into one big group. The goal? To make Copilot smarter, more useful, and easier for everyone to use.

Jacob Andreou, who has served as corporate vice president of Product and Growth at Microsoft AI since last year, is now leading the charge for all things Copilot.