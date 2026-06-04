Microsoft plans configurable Windows right click menu to simplify workflows
Microsoft is working on making the Windows right-click menu a much-needed makeover.
Marcus Ash, vice president of design and research for Windows + Devices, says the new menu will be "Working on making context menus faster, simpler by default, configurable to what you use most. More will be shared on our approach soon."
The update is meant to make things easier and solve long-standing issues with both old and recent versions.
Windows customization reduces menu switching
For years, users complained about menus being either cluttered or missing key features.
Now, you'll be able to customize your right-click menu so it fits your workflow: the goal is to reduce the need to switch between legacy and modern menus.
Details on how this will work are coming soon, but expect a smoother experience that actually adapts to what you need.