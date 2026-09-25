Microsoft previews unified consumer and business Copilot for work
Microsoft just rolled its Copilot AI into a single, all-in-one assistant focused on helping people at work, leaving the personal chatbot scene behind.
Previewed at an event in Seattle earlier this week, this new Copilot blends features from both the consumer and business versions, making tools like Word and Excel smarter and more useful for teams.
Microsoft adds Autopilot, surpasses 30 million subscriptions
Now you can edit directly in a Copilot app or browser tab with Copilot, plus there's a built-in coding helper for automating tasks and building dashboards.
Autopilot (previously called Scout) is also part of the package.
With more than 30 million subscriptions as of the end of June, it's clear companies are jumping on board, showing how AI is quickly becoming a must-have for getting things done at work.