Microsoft prices limited-run 25th anniversary Xbox at $899
What's the story
Microsoft has officially announced the price of its special-edition translucent green Xbox console. The gaming giant will start taking pre-orders for the limited edition console on August 27, at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT. However, some of Xbox's most dedicated fans will get early access to pre-order the special console.
Launch details
The console will launch on November 13
The 25th anniversary Xbox will officially launch on November 13. It will come with a matching controller in the same "OG Green" colorway as the original translucent green Xbox.
Each console will be laser-etched and numbered, Microsoft announced during Gamescom on Wednesday.
The special-edition shell hides an Xbox Series X with 1TB of storage under it.
Additional offerings
Matching controller available for pre-order at $79
Along with the special-edition console, Microsoft is also offering a matching controller for pre-order at $79. The controller will be launched on October 20.
The tech giant had first unveiled the 25th anniversary console at the Xbox Games Showcase in June.
It has since launched a range of limited-edition accessories to match the console, including an "OG Green" keyboard, mouse, earbuds, and mobile controllers.