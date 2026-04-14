Microsoft raises Surface Laptop and Pro starting prices by $500 Technology Apr 14, 2026

Microsoft has bumped up prices for its latest Surface Laptop and Surface Pro models by $500, citing rising memory and component costs.

What used to start at $999 now starts at $1,500 for both the seventh-generation Surface Laptop and 11th-generation Surface Pro.

This comes on top of a previous price jump last year after Microsoft dropping the lowest storage tiers.