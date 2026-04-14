Microsoft raises Surface Laptop and Pro starting prices by $500
Technology
Microsoft has bumped up prices for its latest Surface Laptop and Surface Pro models by $500, citing rising memory and component costs.
What used to start at $999 now starts at $1,500 for both the seventh-generation Surface Laptop and 11th-generation Surface Pro.
This comes on top of a previous price jump last year after Microsoft dropping the lowest storage tiers.
Rivals raise prices, retailers discount Surface
It's not just Microsoft: other brands like Motorola and Samsung are raising prices too.
Still, if you're hunting for a deal, some retailers like Best Buy are offering discounts on select Surface models, with the 13.8-inch Laptop (16GB RAM/256GB SSD) currently going for $1,199 despite the official hike.