Unlike OpenAI, Microsoft won't build AI tools for erotic content

Microsoft has made it clear that it will not develop artificial intelligence (AI) tools for adult or erotic content. Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, said the company will not build or support any AI products that provide "simulated erotica." His comments come after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that verified adults would soon be able to use ChatGPT for erotica.

Strategic shift Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI shows signs of strain Microsoft has been one of OpenAI's biggest supporters and its primary cloud partner. However, their partnership has started to show some cracks lately. OpenAI has begun collaborating with Microsoft's competitors such as Google and Oracle, while Microsoft is focused on expanding its own AI ecosystem through the Copilot platform.

Ethical considerations Suleyman's vision for 'responsible' AI Suleyman, who joined Microsoft earlier this year after co-founding DeepMind and Inflection AI, has been an advocate for "responsible" artificial intelligence. He recently wrote that AI should be made "for people, not to be a person." He warned that creating AIs that seem "conscious" or capable of emotion could further divide society.