Microsoft releases urgent Office patch for CVE-2026-21509 phishing risk
Technology
Microsoft has released an urgent patch for a major Office vulnerability (CVE-2026-21509) that hackers could use to trick people into opening malicious files (a classic phishing move).
If you use Office 2016, 2019, 365 Apps for Enterprise, LTSC 2021, or LTSC 2024, your device could be at risk.
Update Office and confirm build 16.0.10417.20095
If you're on Office 2021 or newer, the fix will install automatically, but make sure to restart your apps so it kicks in.
Using Office 2016 or 2019? You'll need to manually update: open any Office app, go to File > Account > Update Options, and grab the latest patch.
After updating, check that your build number is at least 16.0.10417.20095 to stay protected.