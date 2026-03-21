Microsoft reveals Windows 11 updates to reduce AI disruptions

Other changes include snappier performance and less memory consumption

You'll see the taskbar moved around a bit, and Copilot (the AI helper) will take a back seat in apps like Snipping Tool and Photos.

File Explorer is getting snappier with faster launches and easier navigation.

Searches from the taskbar or Start menu should be clearer, too.

Plus, these updates promise better performance—less memory hogging, smoother apps, and tweaks aimed at keeping distractions to a minimum.