Microsoft reveals Windows 11 updates to reduce AI disruptions
Technology
Microsoft just announced some much-needed upgrades for Windows 11, rolling out in March and April.
After hearing feedback about its AI features, the team is focusing on making updates less disruptive: think fewer surprise restarts and even an option to skip updates during setup.
Other changes include snappier performance and less memory consumption
You'll see the taskbar moved around a bit, and Copilot (the AI helper) will take a back seat in apps like Snipping Tool and Photos.
File Explorer is getting snappier with faster launches and easier navigation.
Searches from the taskbar or Start menu should be clearer, too.
Plus, these updates promise better performance—less memory hogging, smoother apps, and tweaks aimed at keeping distractions to a minimum.