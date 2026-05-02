Microsoft Word now has legal agent, but there's a catch

Microsoft has launched a new feature called 'Legal Agent' in Word, an advanced Copilot tool designed specifically for legal work. The innovative feature can review contracts, compare clauses with a playbook, and generate negotiation-ready redlines while keeping track of changes and negotiation history within the document. However, it is only available to US users who are part of the Frontier early-access program of Microsoft 365 Copilot on Windows desktop.

Feature functions How the legal agent works The Legal Agent can analyze entire contracts, zoom into specific clauses, and flag risks, obligations, or non-standard provisions. It offers citations directly linked to the text for quick verification by lawyers. The tool also leaves comments explaining edits. It works natively with Word's tracked changes feature, so users can accept/reject revisions while keeping document integrity and formatting intact.

AI integration Push toward 'agentic' AI in Office apps The Legal Agent is part of Microsoft's larger push toward "agentic" AI in its Office apps. This means software can now perform multi-step tasks within documents. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that such capabilities were becoming widely available across Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The idea was to help users move from draft to final output faster while staying in control.

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Tool evolution Legal agent's focused approach to contract review The Legal Agent is specifically designed for legal workflows, unlike general-purpose AI assistants. It follows structured processes modeled on real legal practice, enabling clause-by-clause contract review against internal playbooks. Reports suggest the system can also compare different versions of a contract, summarize changes, and highlight areas requiring attention. This could significantly cut down the time spent manually reviewing lengthy agreements.

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Document management Redlines that look like professional legal edits The Legal Agent can generate precise redlines that mimic professional legal edits. This allows lawyers to focus on judgment-intensive decisions rather than routine document handling. The rollout of this feature comes after Microsoft's investment in legal AI expertise, including hiring specialists from contract-analysis start-up Robin AI. This move indicates a deeper push into industry-specific applications of generative AI technology.