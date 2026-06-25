Microsoft's quantum chip claims under scrutiny

Quantum aspirations

What are topological qubits

Microsoft's design for its quantum computing chip is unique in the industry. It consists of a thin wire, made of indium arsenide semiconductor, stuck to a superconductor. The company wants to encode information in the properties of the Majorana particle, which is theoretically predicted to compute with fewer errors than other materials when formed into topological qubits. However, Legg has questioned whether Microsoft has actually created a Majorana particle, saying they haven't convincingly shown that they have it.