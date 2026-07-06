Microsoft AI chief says medicine is AI's biggest market
What's the story
Mustafa Suleyman, the CEO of Microsoft AI, has said that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize healthcare. He believes that the technology will make high-quality medical guidance affordable and accessible to all. Suleyman also thinks that AI-powered tools will bridge long-standing gaps in healthcare quality. Millions of people are already using these tools for health-related queries every week.
Market opportunity
Medicine is the biggest AI opportunity
Suleyman sees medicine as the biggest commercial opportunity for AI, owing to its ability to deliver specialist knowledge at a fraction of today's cost. He thinks that advancements in AI could drastically reduce disparities in healthcare quality across different regions and income groups. The executive, who co-founded DeepMind before joining Microsoft, said health-related questions now account for a significant share of interactions with Microsoft's AI tools.
Expert access
Addressing the expertise gap in healthcare
Suleyman believes one of the biggest challenges in healthcare today is the uneven access to expert medical judgment. He said patients treated by leading specialists often get significantly better care than those without such expertise, creating disparities even in developed countries. He expects this gap to shrink as AI systems become capable of delivering sophisticated medical guidance to anyone with an internet connection.
Future vision
The rise of medical superintelligence
Suleyman envisions a future where "medical superintelligence" will fundamentally change how people get health advice. He predicts such services would eventually cost around $20 a month. Instead of replacing doctors, AI is increasingly being seen as a tool that can help people understand medical information, prepare for consultations and access reliable health guidance more easily.
Information source
Millions seek health advice from Microsoft's AI weekly
Suleyman revealed that healthcare has already become one of the most common reasons people interact with Microsoft's AI services. "About 40% of our queries each week are health related. Millions of people a day are asking health-related queries," he said, highlighting the growing demand for AI-assisted medical information. To improve reliability, Suleyman noted that Microsoft's AI systems rely on trusted medical sources when generating responses.