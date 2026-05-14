Microsoft's new AI tool finds critical flaws in Windows

Microsoft has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven vulnerability detection system, MDASH, that has discovered 16 previously unknown vulnerabilities in Windows. The list includes four critical remote code execution (RCE) flaws. The system was developed by the tech giant's Autonomous Code Security team and the Windows Attack Research and Protection group. It will enter private preview for enterprise customers starting next month.

Cyber defense Cyber defenders facing an increasingly asymmetric battle In a blog post announcing the system, Microsoft said, "Cyber defenders are facing an increasingly asymmetric battle." The company noted that attackers are now using AI to make their attacks faster, larger in scale, and more sophisticated. This highlights the growing importance of advanced tools like MDASH in defending against complex cyber threats.

Vulnerability details Four critical vulnerabilities discovered by MDASH The four critical vulnerabilities discovered by MDASH affect core Windows components widely used in enterprise environments. One of them, CVE-2026-33827, is a remote unauthenticated use-after-free vulnerability in the Windows IPv4 stack that can be exploited using specially crafted packets with the Strict Source and Record Route option. Another flaw, CVE-2026-33824, is a pre-authentication double-free vulnerability in the IKEEXT service affecting RRAS VPN, DirectAccess, and Always-On VPN deployments.

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Other issues Two more critical vulnerabilities rated 9.8 on CVSS Two more critical vulnerabilities were found in Netlogon and the Windows DNS Client, both rated 9.8 on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS). The rest of the 12 vulnerabilities were rated "Important" by Microsoft. These included denial-of-service, privilege-escalation, information disclosure, and security feature bypass vulnerabilities affecting components like tcpip.sys, http.sys, ikeext.dll, and telnet.exe.

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System architecture How MDASH works to discover vulnerabilities MDASH orchestrates over 100 specialized AI agents across several frontier and distilled models. Each agent is assigned a different task in the vulnerability discovery pipeline. Some scan source code for potential flaws while others validate findings or create triggering inputs to reproduce issues before they're reviewed by human engineers. The system was designed to be largely model-agnostic, allowing Microsoft to swap underlying AI models without rebuilding the broader orchestration pipeline.

Mixed blessings Concerns about AI-driven vulnerability discovery speeding up offensive operations The announcement of MDASH also raises concerns about the potential for AI-driven vulnerability discovery to speed up offensive operations as well as defensive research. Anthropic's Mythos Preview model has already detected thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including a decades-old OpenBSD flaw and an FFmpeg issue that traditional fuzzing tools missed despite millions of attempts. This highlights the growing role of advanced AI systems in both identifying and addressing security risks.