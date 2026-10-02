Microsoft's X account just got hacked
What's the story
Microsoft has confirmed that its official account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked. The breach was discovered after the account followed a Clippy crypto account and reposted one of its tweets earlier today. The company's profile picture was also changed to a Clippy-themed one during this time. However, the posts were later removed and an unusual "apology" tweet appeared about 30 minutes later before being quickly deleted.
Official statement
Account has been secured now: Microsoft
Brent Colburn, a spokesperson for Microsoft, confirmed the unauthorized access in a statement.
He said, "We have confirmed unauthorized access to our account on X including posts that did not come from Microsoft."
Colburn also assured that the account has now been secured and all unauthorized posts have been removed.
An investigation into the matter is still ongoing at this time.