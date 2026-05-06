Microsoft shelves Copilot for Xbox, scales back AI in gaming

Microsoft has announced the retirement of its AI-powered gaming assistant, Copilot for Xbox. The company will wind down the feature on mobile and halt development on Xbox consoles. The decision was revealed by Xbox chief Asha Sharma, who has been instrumental in reshaping the platform since taking over as CEO in February.

Strategic shift Copilot on Xbox didn't fit with Microsoft's future direction Sharma said the Copilot feature on Xbox didn't fit with the company's future direction. She announced this decision as part of a larger strategic shift at Xbox, which includes a leadership reshuffle bringing several members from Microsoft's CoreAI team to the gaming platform. "As part of this shift, you'll see us begin to retire features that don't align with where we're headed," she said.

AI integration Microsoft's effort to integrate AI into its products Copilot on Xbox was part of Microsoft's effort to integrate AI into its products. The gaming-specific Copilot, which was announced last year, was supposed to be available on current-generation consoles this year. However, Sharma's announcement has put an end to those plans. This also aligns with her commitment to avoid "AI slop," despite her background as an AI executive at Microsoft.

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