Microsoft GitHub Copilot's new billing model sparks outrage among developers

Microsoft has announced a major shift in its billing strategy for GitHub Copilot, the AI-powered coding assistant. The company will now charge users based on their token consumption instead of a flat subscription rate. The change, effective from June 1, could lead to significantly higher costs for smaller companies and individual developers.

User backlash Developers fear significant cost increases under new system The new token-usage system has drawn criticism from developers who fear it could lead to a major spike in costs. One Reddit user, who currently pays around $29 per month, claimed the new model would push their expenses up to nearly $750 a month. "This new usage model is just stupidly expensive," they wrote. Another user shared a screenshot that appeared to show their costs had increased from around $50 to some $3,000 under the new system.

Defense Some defend the new pricing system Not all Copilot users are against the new pricing system. Some have defended it, saying that if you know what you're doing, you shouldn't be using so many tokens regularly. They argue that those who are facing these high costs are vibe-coders with little actual development knowledge. One user said, "The only way it gets crazy like that is if you are purely 'vibe coding' with a ton of bloated iterations."

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Information Questions about the financial impact on Microsoft The economics of Copilot's previous model have also been questioned by some users. One Redditor asked, "Holy fuck how much money was copilot losing" The question highlights the confusion surrounding financial viability of old system and how much Microsoft may have spent to subsidize it.

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