Microsoft defends overseas data center plans amid Trump's penalty threat
What's the story
Microsoft President Brad Smith has defended the need for data centers outside the US. His defense comes after President Donald Trump threatened penalties on companies setting up such facilities abroad. Smith stressed that services used by businesses and consumers should be close to their customers. He differentiated between those training advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models and those providing everyday cloud services like video streaming, gaming, and business applications.
Local operations
Smith clarifies AI vs cloud services distinction
Smith stressed that most data centers provide cloud services, not train advanced AI systems.
He explained that these facilities are vital for running businesses.
"They have to be located close to customers," he said.
The Microsoft President also noted that these services increasingly incorporate AI capabilities in business applications and video games.
Global operations
'You can't support Helsinki from New Jersey'
Smith used Finland as an example to illustrate that facilities serving overseas customers can't be replaced by installations in the US.
"You can't support Helsinki from New Jersey any more than you can keep the lights on in Helsinki from an electricity power plant in New Jersey," he said. Those have to be located locally."
Investment details
Microsoft's $17.5 billion investment in India
The debate on overseas data centers is particularly relevant for India, where Microsoft announced a $17.5 billion investment in cloud and AI infrastructure between 2026-2029.
However, neither Smith nor Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent identified India as a target of the proposed restrictions during their exchanges on the issue.
Bessent interpreted Trump's concern as preventing a major transfer of technology overseas, similar to semiconductor manufacturing dependence that created strategic vulnerabilities now being addressed by the administration.
Expansion strategy
Microsoft's ongoing expansion in India
Microsoft's previously announced India program highlights its international commitments.
The tech giant said the $17.5 billion plan would build on an earlier $3 billion commitment and support expansion of its cloud and AI infrastructure alongside training and ongoing operations.
This announcement included plans to expand data-center regions in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune as part of a multiyear investment commitment rather than an indication that the entire amount had already been spent.