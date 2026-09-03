Microsoft study finds India leads with 32% frontier professionals share
Technology
India has the highest share of "Frontier Professionals" among the 10 markets studied, according to Microsoft's latest study.
About 32% of Indian AI users are "Frontier Professionals," people who don't just use AI to speed things up but actually rethink how work gets done and take responsibility for the results.
That's double the global average.
India shows strong responsible AI practices
The study also shows Indian companies are serious about using AI responsibly: 63% of users here check the quality of AI outputs (compared to 50% worldwide), and 87% keep an eye on decision-making.
Plus, more leaders in India support experimenting with AI, and some even reward it.
All this points to a strong culture of innovation and accountability around AI at work.