Microsoft's most powerful laptop runs on NVIDIA's RTX Spark chip

Microsoft has announced its latest flagship device, the Surface Laptop Ultra, powered by NVIDIA 's cutting-edge RTX Spark superchip. The announcement comes as part of a collaboration between the two tech giants to revolutionize personal computing with AI capabilities. The new laptop is said to be Microsoft's most powerful offering yet, featuring advanced hardware and a sleek design.

Hardware The device can pack as much as 128GB of RAM The Surface Laptop Ultra is said to deliver up to 20 CPU cores and 6,144 GPU cores. It also promises graphics performance on par with an RTX 5070 laptop GPU and up to one petaflop of AI compute. The device is expected to come with a dual-fan cooling setup and can pack as much as 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM as unified memory for heavy multitasking tasks.

Visuals It weighs under 2.04kg The Surface Laptop Ultra sports a 15-inch mini-LED touchscreen with a pixel density of 262 PPI and peak HDR brightness of up to 2,000-nits. Microsoft claims it's the brightest display they've ever shipped. The device weighs under 2.04kg and comes in dark gray and silver, making it both lightweight and visually appealing.

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Features It promises all-day battery life The RTX Spark chip in the Surface Laptop Ultra brings support for running up to 120-billion parameter AI models locally. It also supports running AI agents on NVIDIA's OpenShell platform with new security measures. Microsoft promises that this new flagship device will provide all-day battery life, although details about its battery size or charging speeds are still unknown.

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