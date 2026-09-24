Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop debut with Snapdragon X2 Plus

The Surface Pro 12-inch Second Edition will start at $1,149.99, a significant increase from last year's starting price of $799.99.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop will also see a price jump from last year's starting price of $899.99 to $1,199.99 this time around.

Notably, all models now come with either 16GB or 24GB of RAM. Microsoft has removed the base model with 8GB RAM for both devices.