Windows 11 PCs to get 'Xbox mode' for better gaming

Microsoft is set to introduce its new "Xbox mode" for all Windows 11 PCs, including laptops, desktops, and tablets. The company made the announcement at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2026. The move comes as part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to integrate Xbox and Windows platforms more closely. The feature will be available from April in select markets.

User experience 'Xbox mode' will offer full-screen Xbox experience on Windows PCs The new "Xbox mode" is designed to provide a full-screen and controller-optimized Xbox experience on Windows machines. It first debuted on the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, but now Microsoft is bringing it to every kind of Windows 11 PC in select markets beginning in April. Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, said the feature lets players "seamlessly switch between productivity and play."

Development timeline 'Xbox mode' was 1st introduced in November 2025 The "Xbox mode" was first made available in preview in November 2025 for users of the Windows Insider and Xbox Insider Programs. However, it was still a work in progress at that time. Now, Microsoft is ready to launch the feature across compatible Windows 11 PCs in select markets starting next month. The company hopes this will help improve the overall gaming experience on its platform.

