Microsoft to launch Project Perception AI cybersecurity platform this month
Microsoft is gearing up to launch Project Perception, a new AI-driven cybersecurity platform that's all about spotting and fixing software bugs fast.
Set to debut as early as this month, it'll tap into AI models from Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic to help companies stay ahead of hackers who are using smarter tech than ever.
Project Perception uses smart routing system
Project Perception uses a smart routing system to match each security job with the best-fit AI model, making things more efficient and keeping costs down.
It's designed to offer powerful bug detection, similar to what Anthropic's Mythos delivers, but at a price that works for businesses.
This move marks Microsoft's shift toward prioritizing AI tools under new security lead Hayete Gallot, as cyber threats get trickier and demand for automated defenses keeps rising.