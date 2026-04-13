Microsoft to retire Outlook Lite, pushing users to full app
What's the story
Microsoft has announced its decision to retire the Outlook Lite app for Android on May 25, 2026. The tech giant is ending support for the lightweight version of its email client and asking users to switch to the full-fledged Outlook Mobile app. After this date, users won't be able to access their mailboxes through Outlook Lite anymore.
Migration process
Company focusing on providing better compliance
Microsoft had launched the Outlook Lite app as a lighter version of its email client for users with low-end smartphones or poor network connectivity. However, now the company is focusing on providing better compliance, wider mailbox support, and deeper integration with Microsoft 365 services through the more feature-rich Outlook Mobile app. Users can ensure their data remains safe by using the Upgrade option within Outlook Lite to redirect to Play Store and downloading Outlook Mobile manually if needed.
User security
Transitioning to Outlook mobile will not affect user data
Microsoft has assured users that their data will remain safe during this transition. All existing emails, calendar items, and attachments will automatically sync once they log into Outlook Mobile. The company also said that IT administrators don't need to take any special action for this change but organizations are encouraged to update internal documentation and guide employees toward Outlook Mobile to avoid disruptions in service.