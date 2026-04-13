Microsoft to retire Outlook Lite, pushing users to full app

Microsoft had launched the Outlook Lite app as a lighter version of its email client for users with low-end smartphones or poor network connectivity. However, now the company is focusing on providing better compliance, wider mailbox support, and deeper integration with Microsoft 365 services through the more feature-rich Outlook Mobile app. Users can ensure their data remains safe by using the Upgrade option within Outlook Lite to redirect to Play Store and downloading Outlook Mobile manually if needed.

User security

Transitioning to Outlook mobile will not affect user data

Microsoft has assured users that their data will remain safe during this transition. All existing emails, calendar items, and attachments will automatically sync once they log into Outlook Mobile. The company also said that IT administrators don't need to take any special action for this change but organizations are encouraged to update internal documentation and guide employees toward Outlook Mobile to avoid disruptions in service.