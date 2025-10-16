Microsoft might not make Surface devices in China anymore

The report highlights that Microsoft has already moved some of its existing server production out of China. The company is also looking to increase Xbox console production outside the country. This comes amid rising trade tensions between the US and China, with President Donald Trump recently threatening China with a 100% tariff and more export controls on software.

Industry trend

Apple also looking to shift manufacturing

Microsoft isn't the only one looking to shift manufacturing outside China. Apple is also said to be preparing for the same, with plans to produce a range of new devices in Vietnam. These include a rumored smart home display hub, indoor security cameras, and an advanced tabletop robot. The move is part of Apple's strategy to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing.