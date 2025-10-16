'Sword Dragon' fossil found in England after 190 million years

Fossil shows battle scars

It's the first ichthyosaur of its kind from Dorset in over 100 years.

With its long, sword-like snout and needle-sharp teeth, it was built to catch fish and squid.

The fossil even shows battle scars—a bite mark from a bigger predator and deformed bones—hinting at a dramatic end.

This discovery gives scientists rare clues about a key moment in ichthyosaur evolution.