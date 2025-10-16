Next Article
'Sword Dragon' fossil found in England after 190 million years
Technology
A nearly complete fossil of Xiphodracon goldencapensis—nicknamed the "Sword Dragon of Dorset"—was found on England's Jurassic Coast.
Discovered by Chris Moore in 2001, this three-meter-long ichthyosaur dates back about 190 million years and bridges a big missing piece in the marine reptile fossil record.
Fossil shows battle scars
It's the first ichthyosaur of its kind from Dorset in over 100 years.
With its long, sword-like snout and needle-sharp teeth, it was built to catch fish and squid.
The fossil even shows battle scars—a bite mark from a bigger predator and deformed bones—hinting at a dramatic end.
This discovery gives scientists rare clues about a key moment in ichthyosaur evolution.