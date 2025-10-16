Next Article
Apple AI search head leaves for Meta
Technology
Ke Yang, who led Apple's AI search team behind the big Siri upgrade, has left for Meta.
His group was central to the new web-powered Siri, set to launch in March 2025 to compete with tech giants like OpenAI and Google.
Yang's departure raises concerns about Apple's AI strategy
Yang's exit is part of a wave of Apple AI leaders heading to Meta, which implies questions about Apple's ability to keep top talent.
With other key members like Ruoming Pang also gone, the AKI team will now report to Benoit Dupin, who oversees machine learning-related cloud infrastructure.
Despite the shakeups, Apple's AI and Siri teams are pushing ahead with the revamped Siri, aiming for smarter and more useful features.