Apple AI search head leaves for Meta

Yang's departure raises concerns about Apple's AI strategy

Yang's exit is part of a wave of Apple AI leaders heading to Meta, which implies questions about Apple's ability to keep top talent.

With other key members like Ruoming Pang also gone, the AKI team will now report to Benoit Dupin, who oversees machine learning-related cloud infrastructure.

Despite the shakeups, Apple's AI and Siri teams are pushing ahead with the revamped Siri, aiming for smarter and more useful features.