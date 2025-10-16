Next Article
Spotify's AI DJ can now understand your typed requests
Technology
Spotify just dropped some cool upgrades for its AI DJ on Android if you're a Premium user.
Now you can type out requests (not just talk), making it way easier to tell the DJ what you want to hear.
Plus, you'll get personalized prompt ideas based on your taste and even the time of day—so your music feels more "you" than ever.
AI DJ now speaks Spanish too
The AI DJ now speaks Spanish too, letting fans in over 60 countries (including the US) interact in both Spanish and English.
Spotify's also rolling out Lossless Listening for Premium users, bringing richer, higher-quality audio to your playlists—especially on your phone.
All in all, Spotify's making sure your music experience keeps getting better.