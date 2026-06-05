Microsoft tightens safeguards after probe into Israel military cloud use

Microsoft has announced plans to tighten its human rights controls when dealing with national security agencies. The move comes after an investigation into the Israeli military's use of Microsoft's cloud technology for mass surveillance of Palestinians. The inquiry was launched last year, following a joint report by The Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine, and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call.

Investigation findings Israeli military used Microsoft's cloud for mass surveillance The investigation revealed that the Israeli military had used Microsoft's cloud to store a large number of intercepted Palestinian phone calls. Following these initial findings, Microsoft cut off the military's access to cloud and AI services supporting the surveillance project. The company found its spy agency, Unit 8200, in breach of Microsoft's terms of service.

Policy changes Microsoft announces policy changes In light of the inquiry's findings, Microsoft has announced a series of policy changes. These include amendments to how it vets "national security-related" business before contracts are signed. The company also plans to review its management of security clearances "in certain countries" and make necessary changes so employees understand how to navigate these requirements as part of their work for Microsoft.

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Employee scrutiny Tel Aviv office employees felt torn The inquiry also looked into how some employees at Microsoft's Tel Aviv office felt torn between their loyalty to the company and their support for the Israeli military after Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel. This week, No Azure for Apartheid, a worker-led campaign group, protested against Microsoft at an annual conference in San Francisco where the company launched new products.

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