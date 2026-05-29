Microsoft to unveil in-house AI coding model next week

Microsoft is gearing up to take the AI coding race by storm with a new in-house model. The tech giant plans to unveil the technology at its annual Build developer conference in San Francisco next week, The Information reported. The new model will compete directly with offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic , further intensifying competition in the AI coding space.

Diverse applications Microsoft's AI ecosystem Microsoft is said to be developing a number of AI models for different tasks, including coding, image generation, speech, reasoning, and transcription. The coding-focused model will be integrated into GitHub Copilot, Microsoft's AI-powered assistant for developers. This move comes as part of the company's strategy to build its own independent AI ecosystem and reduce reliance on external partners like OpenAI.

Existing collaborations Current state of GitHub Copilot Currently, GitHub Copilot relies on technology from several AI companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic and Google. However, newer coding assistants like Anthropic's Claude Code have started gaining traction among developers. In light of this trend, Microsoft is said to be accelerating the development of its own alternatives. The company had even given thousands of employees access to Claude Code internally over the past few months for testing purposes.

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Strategic transition Transitioning from Claude Code to in-house solutions Despite the internal testing of Claude Code, Microsoft is now looking to shift gears. The company plans to reduce internal usage of Claude Code by June-end and push teams toward its own Copilot-based command line tools. This transition will be gradual over the coming weeks as Microsoft focuses more on products developed within its own ecosystem.

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Cost control Cost-cutting and control advantages for Microsoft The shift away from third-party AI software could also help Microsoft cut operating costs as it heads into its next financial year. This would also give the company more control over the future development of its AI tools. Reports have also indicated that Microsoft has been eyeing potential acquisitions of AI start-ups to bolster its capabilities and increase its chances of developing advanced in-house systems.